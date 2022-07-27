【QUIET & POWERFUL】Mixed flow design combined with a EC motor that powers high-quality impellers makes this fan truly energy efficient than a traditional line fan. With only 35 watts of power but gives a strong airflow up to 205 CFM, very low noise level, only produces 28 DB, this 4” exhaust fan is silent. Lightweight ABS blades reduce the airflow resistance, add airflow by 40%.

【BUILT TO LAST】Made of premium ABS plastic housing for superior durability, IP42 rated, making it highly resistant to dust and liquids, and performs well even in harsh environments. The exhaust fan is ETL/FCC listed.

【ADJUSTABLE SPEED】The fan speed controller allows you to set your fan speed freely and it is essential for optimal growth of your plant.

【WIDE APPLICATIONSL】 Designed for air circulation boosting of cooling and heating systems and air-circulation in The 4 Inch Inline duct fan is a great option for grow tents, closet, storage rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and more.



WHAT MAKES THE FAN RUN QUIET?

Professional laser balance detection equipment is used to ensure balanced weight of each blade, stable start and low noise

Thanks to the unique structure of meridian acceleration head and the uniform distribution of the noise reduction concave at the ends, help to reduce wind resistance and noise

