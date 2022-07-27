Top Features

LOWER RUNNING COSTS & HIGHER-QUALITY YIELDS: SPIDER FARMER LED Grow Lights use the latest in high-yielding LEDs innovation today-Samsung LM301 diodes, high Power Effectiveness with 2.7 umol/J, develop the better cover light penetration. SF2000 only takes in 200w, running 50% less power than the HPS or Blurple lights, and also still was 50% more harvest. The veg impact is 3 x 4 feet, the Blooming impact is 2 x 4 ft.

PERSONALIZED DIMMING DESIGN: Updated SF series growing lights have a lowering handle and also a light switch. A single light can be adjusted to the light intensity at liberty. Multi-light Link with combined dimming is especially advantageous for huge areas of interior growing and commercial planting.

SUITABLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT PHASES: Excellent full-spectrum- white, blue, red, as well as IR (3000K, 5000K, 660nm, and also IR 760nm). 3000K diodes giving more red light as well as 5000K giving much more blueish. The 660nm red and IR light is particularly helpful during bloom, where it quickens blooming time and also enhances yields. Turn your seeds right into your own supply. As well as the light looks relatively all-natural, so it’s good for precisely keeping an eye on plant wellness.

WELL MADE & SOLID BUILDING: No Fan Sound Free. High-Security performance MEAN WELL Motorist, Fair Waterproofing. Update lightweight aluminum board is thick and also sturdy, does not put out a significant quantity of warmth, premium safety covers for wires; User-Friendly Product packaging. Quality elements mean the light lasts longer, however they additionally conserve you money.

VALUE FOR THE CASH: SPIDER FARMER LED Plant Lights are often duplicated yet will never ever have our high quality or dedication, we supply 5 years of after-service of regional upkeep facility(US/CA/UK/ DE/AU). See to it you acquire authentic Spider Farmer grow lights, actually can provide you require from top-notch grow lights– at a price that is economical. For any kind of questions, do not hesitate to e-mail us as well as we will certainly aid you to fix them. Quality backed by our unwavering!!!



Package includes:

1 x SF2000 LED Grow Light

2 x Stainless Steel Hanger Hook

2 x Adjustable Rope Hanger

1 x User Manual for Installation

1 x Power Cord(US, UK, AU, EU plug Automatically send by region)

Warm Tips:

Do NOT touch while in operation.

To prevent eye damage, avoid looking directly at the LEDs.

In summer or other hot environments, please use a cooling fan to keep a suitable temperature for your plants.

Specification SF-2000

Spectrum 660-665nm,3000K,5000K, IR 760nm

Par Value 527umol/S

Coverage Veg:3x4ft Flower:2x4ft

Lumen 34500Lm±5%@AC120V 34460Lm±5%@AC240V 34530Lm±5%@AC277V

Power draw 202.3W±5%@AC120V 196.7W±5%@AC240V 196.6W±5%@AC277V

Light Size 648*268*59MM

Package Size 723*308*115MM

Gross Weight 4.642KG

DB 0dB

Input Voltage AC100-277V

Amp 1.673A@AC120V 0.8402A@AC240V 0.7391A@AC277V

Frequency 50-60HZ

LED 606 pcs