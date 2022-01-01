CBD Additive 600mg from Canavape® contains pure CBD and packs a high strength of 600mg pure CBD into a versatile liquid suspension to add to 50:50 e-liquids. This strength offers 60mg of CBD per 1ml.



For DIY e-liquids simply add the required measurement of CBD Additive into your PG quota. When adding Canavape® CBD vape additive to another e-liquid we recommend you keep your VG level at 50%.



Canavape additive is an effective way to add Canavape CBD & CBG to your daily vape. For example, adding 2ml of this product to 8ml of regular e-liquid would give you 120mg of cannabinoids made up of pure CBD and a total of 10ml e liquid. You can repeat that 5 times.



Many nicotine free e-liquids are also available in a 50ml or 60ml “shortfill” of your favourite flavour and these are perfect for combining CBD Additive® with, which will transform your e-liquid into a CBD vape with at least 120mg per 10ml of e-liquid based on our example above.



Canavape vape additives are intended for use with 50:50 ratio e-liquids.



