About this product
ECS® Topicalm balm contains organic ingredients including CBD hemp oil, organic hemp seed oils, organic bees wax & organic Shea butter. Topicalm balm is encased in an ultraviolet proof glass container made in the Netherlands offering unrivalled protection from UV rays… your high strength balm can be stored with ease.
- With pure CBD
- Extra Strength 1% Active cannabinoids
- 500mg CBD per container
- Organic essential oils
- Third-party tested
About this brand
Canavape®
Leading the way since 2014, Canavape® is the original choice for CBD E Liquids, Cannabinoid Vapes, CBD Oils, Dab waxes & more! We are serious about quality & passionate about purity, having pioneered the first products so long ago.