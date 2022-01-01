About this product
Slemberry CBD E-Liquid from Canavape is a brand new addition to the updated flavour range now available. Slemberry is a carefully crafted blend of Sicilian lemons, ripe strawberries & a secret berry blend. This flavour is sure to knock your tastebuds for six – especially if you like the fresh taste of strawberry and lemon.
Canavape® cannabinoid vape liquid contains both CBD & CBG, with a 50/50 PG/VG ratio it is ideal for use in all electronic vaping devices. Each 10ml bottle contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg of pure CBG.
Canavape® cannabinoid vape liquid contains both CBD & CBG, with a 50/50 PG/VG ratio it is ideal for use in all electronic vaping devices. Each 10ml bottle contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg of pure CBG.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canavape®
Leading the way since 2014, Canavape® is the original choice for CBD E Liquids, Cannabinoid Vapes, CBD Oils, Dab waxes & more! We are serious about quality & passionate about purity, having pioneered the first products so long ago.