Slemberry CBD E-Liquid from Canavape is a brand new addition to the updated flavour range now available. Slemberry is a carefully crafted blend of Sicilian lemons, ripe strawberries & a secret berry blend. This flavour is sure to knock your tastebuds for six – especially if you like the fresh taste of strawberry and lemon.



Canavape® cannabinoid vape liquid contains both CBD & CBG, with a 50/50 PG/VG ratio it is ideal for use in all electronic vaping devices. Each 10ml bottle contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg of pure CBG.



