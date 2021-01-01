Canna Hemp
CBD Lip Balm Lightened Mint
About this product
A sweet burst of peppermint with a delicate touch of spearmint, Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Lightened Mint is light and tingly on the lips. This chapstick contains 18.9 mg CBD, is THC-free, and leaves your lips feeling lush all day. Made with beeswax, coconut oil, lanolin, tamanu oil, hemp seed oil, cannabidiol extract and vitamin E, leave your lips feeling refreshed with Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Lightened Mint.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Gluten-Free, Non-GMO
• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens
