  3. Canna Hemp
Canna Hemp

Pure. Enhanced. Proven.

About Canna Hemp

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.

Available in

United States, Nevada, Arizona