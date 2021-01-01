Canna Hemp
Focus CBD Vape Pen 600mg
About this product
Canna Hemp’s CBD Vape Pen Focus assists with boosting clarity and energy wherever you are, thanks to its sleek and discreet design. This pen features a TerpFX blend of Limonene a-Pinene, Humulene limonene, and B-Caryophyllene to help promote alertness, positivity, energy, and balance. CBD Vape Pen Focus contains 83.7 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). The pen is already pre-loaded, disposable, wickless, and unbranded for inconspicuous usage.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: 1 Draw (Approx. 1 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 90 Draws
