About this product
Do you have a passion for cannabis but unsure of what to do next?
Do you believe you have been stigmatized?
This program will help nurses build a monetizable personal brand. All you need is a bright idea, a strong why and commitment and from there we will help you with the hard part... Getting started.
From foundation building, mindset shifting to writing your first E-BOOK. We will walk you through the steps to making money in the most stigmatized industry!
What you'll get:
Education
Empowerment
Evolution
You will get access to our training course and our Branding You Library plus the Community!
In the training course: Valued at $397
Downloadable certificate of completion
Implementation toolkit
Plus hours of content
In 'Branding You' you will get: Valued at $1994.20
Learn how to build your personal brand by leveraging resiliency
Learn how to monetize leveraging a technology
Templates and worksheets to guide your journey!
In the community: Monthly access valued at $299
Accountability
Connect in the private community
Weekly group coaching sessions
About this brand
We offer coaching, education and community to support the nurses we serve!