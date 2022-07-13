Do you have a burning desire to get away from the bedside?

Do you have a passion for cannabis but unsure of what to do next?

Do you believe you have been stigmatized?



This program will help nurses build a monetizable personal brand. All you need is a bright idea, a strong why and commitment and from there we will help you with the hard part... Getting started.



From foundation building, mindset shifting to writing your first E-BOOK. We will walk you through the steps to making money in the most stigmatized industry!



What you'll get:

Education

Empowerment

Evolution



You will get access to our training course and our Branding You Library plus the Community!



In the training course: Valued at $397

Downloadable certificate of completion

Implementation toolkit

Plus hours of content



In 'Branding You' you will get: Valued at $1994.20

Learn how to build your personal brand by leveraging resiliency

Learn how to monetize leveraging a technology

Templates and worksheets to guide your journey!



In the community: Monthly access valued at $299

Accountability

Connect in the private community

Weekly group coaching sessions



