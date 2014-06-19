Loading…
Juicy Fruit

by CannaSol Farms
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Juicy Fruit

Juicy Fruit, also known as "Juicy Fruit OG" or "Fruity Juice," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Consumers should be cautious with this strain, as the effects are long-lasting and double sided: Juicy Fruit has been reported to cause headaches and paranoia, but It's also known to spark creativity. The aroma is tangy and sweet with notes of fruit punch, lemon, plums and tropical pina colada. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks, with THC levels measuring 15-20%.

Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
