CannaSol Farms

Premium Sungrown

CannaSol Farms - Okanogan, WA
Alice in Wonderland
Grapefruit
Catholic School Girl
Dutch Treat
About CannaSol Farms

CannaSol Farms is the trusted leader in sustainably farmed, finely cured cannabis. We work with nature to harness the intense Okanogan sun, draw water from our natural aquifer, and locally source organic nutrients to grow dozens of our exclusive strains. Our commitment to a low-carbon footprint while using no harmful inputs to produce premier artisan cannabis is why informed consumers ask for CannaSol by name. We don’t manufacture marijuana. We farm cannabis.

United States, Washington