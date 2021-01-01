About this product
Care is a THC-free CBD tincture formulated for rapid absorption, minimal flavor, and maximum versatility.
We use MCT oil as the carrier to keep things simple, with a touch of Vitamin E to maintain freshness. It can be used for pain management or as a new part of your health routine — whichever works best for your lifestyle!
About this brand
Care Division
Living today can get pretty exhausting. You need to feel and look as amazing as we know you are, even when times are tough. Whether it's pain, skincare, or just every day bad vibes--Care Division creates solutions.
Inspired by ayurvedic medicine, but including modern science, all of our products are a synergistic blend of THC, CBD, herbs, and nootropics to make an effect that marijuana alone could never have. We make things to keep you active and happy, not drugged and out of it.
Be fit. Be lit. Love it.
