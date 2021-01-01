About this product

It is time to stop lying to yourself about the need for relief. You've got to face the cold hard facts, and there's nothing better for that than The Truth.



Formerly unachievable results can now be yours. 2000mg of THC and 2000mg of CBD provide relief on a level you never knew previously possible.



We have taken great care to use all food-grade ingredients, because if it isn’t good enough to eat, it isn’t good enough for your skin. As the only Black Seed Oil based salve on the market, The Truth can provide relief other salves cannot. Thymoquinone, the active ingredient in Black Seed Oil, works with our cannabinoid blend to make pain a thing of the past.



Apply the Truth liberally to aches, pains, or skin irritations. It also works great as a night time face balm for outbreaks or redness!

