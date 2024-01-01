1000mg Night Cream

by CB•Dietetic
THC —CBD —
About this product

Introducing the CBDietetic Night Cream – the ultimate solution for youthful-looking skin. This luxurious cream is packed with a powerful blend of ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, matrixyl 3000, and vitamin C, to help firm and smooth your skin while you sleep. The addition of hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD oil and nourishing moisturizing oils, such as safflower oil and aloe vera, work together to enhance the benefits and provide deep hydration.

Say goodbye to fine lines and wrinkles, and hello to smooth and radiant skin. With less than .3% THC, you can trust that this night cream is safe and non-psychoactive. So, why wait? Give your skin the pampering it deserves with CBDietetic’s Night Cream.

About this brand

CB•Dietetic
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.
