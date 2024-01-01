Introducing the CBDietetic Night Cream – the ultimate solution for youthful-looking skin. This luxurious cream is packed with a powerful blend of ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, matrixyl 3000, and vitamin C, to help firm and smooth your skin while you sleep. The addition of hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD oil and nourishing moisturizing oils, such as safflower oil and aloe vera, work together to enhance the benefits and provide deep hydration.



Say goodbye to fine lines and wrinkles, and hello to smooth and radiant skin. With less than .3% THC, you can trust that this night cream is safe and non-psychoactive. So, why wait? Give your skin the pampering it deserves with CBDietetic’s Night Cream.

Show more