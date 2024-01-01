4000mg Balm

by CB•Dietetic
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of 4000mg Balm

About this product

CBDietetic CBD Balm – the ultimate solution for your joint and muscle pains. Formulated with a blend of 18 therapeutic grade essential oils, including Wintergreen, Basil, Black Pepper, Clove, Copaiba, Frankincense, Lemongrass, Black Spruce, Peppermint, Bergamot Mint, Marjoram, Indian Sandalwood, Vetiver, Lavender, Cypress, Camphor, Litsea Cubeba Fruit Oil, and Siberian Fir, this balm offers fast-acting relief. Its all-natural ingredients, including Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, and Candelilla Wax, provide nourishing benefits while the full-spectrum hemp extract and essential oils work together to heal.

This balm is safe and non-psychoactive, with less than .3% THC, making it perfect for athletes, those suffering from chronic pain, or anyone seeking a natural way to relieve their daily stress and discomfort.

Take control of your self-care routine and experience the benefits of CBDietetic CBD Balm for yourself. Get your hands on this powerful blend of natural ingredients today!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand CB•Dietetic
CB•Dietetic
Shop products
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.