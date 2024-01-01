CBDietetic CBD Balm – the ultimate solution for your joint and muscle pains. Formulated with a blend of 18 therapeutic grade essential oils, including Wintergreen, Basil, Black Pepper, Clove, Copaiba, Frankincense, Lemongrass, Black Spruce, Peppermint, Bergamot Mint, Marjoram, Indian Sandalwood, Vetiver, Lavender, Cypress, Camphor, Litsea Cubeba Fruit Oil, and Siberian Fir, this balm offers fast-acting relief. Its all-natural ingredients, including Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, and Candelilla Wax, provide nourishing benefits while the full-spectrum hemp extract and essential oils work together to heal.



This balm is safe and non-psychoactive, with less than .3% THC, making it perfect for athletes, those suffering from chronic pain, or anyone seeking a natural way to relieve their daily stress and discomfort.



Take control of your self-care routine and experience the benefits of CBDietetic CBD Balm for yourself. Get your hands on this powerful blend of natural ingredients today!

Show more