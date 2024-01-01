Get the best of both worlds with CBDietetic’s Body Tonic Tincture! This unique blend combines carrier oils and essential oils to create an all-in-one solution for your overall wellness.



Containing only the highest-quality ingredients, including fractionated coconut oil, sweet almond oil, lemongrass, frankincense, and hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD oil, our tincture is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their wellness journey. And with less than .3% THC in all our products, you can trust that you’re getting a safe and effective solution. Experience the ultimate body tonic today with CBDietetic!

