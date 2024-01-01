Get the best of both worlds with CBDietetic’s Body Tonic Tincture! This unique blend combines carrier oils and essential oils to create an all-in-one solution for your overall wellness.
Containing only the highest-quality ingredients, including fractionated coconut oil, sweet almond oil, lemongrass, frankincense, and hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD oil, our tincture is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their wellness journey. And with less than .3% THC in all our products, you can trust that you’re getting a safe and effective solution. Experience the ultimate body tonic today with CBDietetic!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
CBDietetic was formed by two motivated individuals from the San Diego and Riverside County areas. Since day one they have strived to formulate and produce efficient and compliant CBD products for their consumers and wholesale clients.