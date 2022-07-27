Let's be honest and ask the question - What have hormones done for you lately? Our suppositories were created for combatting dryness at any stage, for monthly discomfort before periods and especially for those with pelvic issues. It’s a fast delivery method that soothes the entire region & supports intimacy without the use of hormones. Step one: ditch the hormones and set the mood for your vagina the all natural way. Step two: tell your tribe where to purchase.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Both natural and high performing, CBD&ME® featured formulas are engineered with the most pure and precious organic hemp extract and other innovative ingredients, all paired for potency without stripping away critical cannabinoids that make the product work.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.