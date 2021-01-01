About this product

CBD Thera is Cannabidiol oil mixed with grapeseed oil as well as other essential oils, peppermint, lemon, and orange, are added to make the taste more enjoyable.

The CBD oil in CBD Thera is extracted from USDA Organic Hemp using cold CO2 extraction. We use a full spectrum distillate as we believe that including other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDA, etc. give a more rounded and beneficial effect.

Every batch is triple tested by independent US leading certified laboratories to certify that each bottle conforms to its labeling content.