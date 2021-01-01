About this product

CBD Thera's Pet Tincture is cannabidiol oil mixed with grapeseed oil as well as other essential oils, peppermint, lemon, and orange, are added to make the taste more enjoyable. (due to the fact these are extracted there is ZERO sugars in our products so there is no need to worry about any complications with pets!!)

The CBD oil in CBD Thera is extracted from USDA Organic Hemp using cold CO2 extraction, the cleanest form of extraction leaving no solvents in the end product. We use a full spectrum distillate as we believe that including other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDA, etc. give a more rounded and beneficial effect.

Every batch is triple tested by independent US leading certified laboratories to certify that each bottle conforms to its labeling content.