Product Details



CFH ProLine Essential Serum Treatment 30mL (Dropper)



CONCENTRATION

16.67mg CBD/1mL



SIZE

30mL



INGREDIENTS

Organic Sweet Almond Oil, CFH Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract



SUGGESTED USE

Apply in morning and/or evening after cleansing as part of your regular skin care routine. Gently shake vial to allow the oils to evenly blend. Use a few drops alone or gently diluted with a few drops of water. Gently pat or massage into skin or use to spot treat blemishes, as needed. For best results, use 2x/day.



DETAILS & BENEFITS

This facial serum is a simple yet powerful formula that allows the anti-inflammatory properties of CFH’s Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract to do their work. We have received feedback on increased skin hydration, increased softness and clarity of skin, noticeable improvement of acne and scars, reduction in appearance of fine lines & wrinkles.