About this product
Product Details
CFH ProLine Essential Serum Treatment 30mL (Dropper)
CONCENTRATION
16.67mg CBD/1mL
SIZE
30mL
INGREDIENTS
Organic Sweet Almond Oil, CFH Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract
SUGGESTED USE
Apply in morning and/or evening after cleansing as part of your regular skin care routine. Gently shake vial to allow the oils to evenly blend. Use a few drops alone or gently diluted with a few drops of water. Gently pat or massage into skin or use to spot treat blemishes, as needed. For best results, use 2x/day.
DETAILS & BENEFITS
This facial serum is a simple yet powerful formula that allows the anti-inflammatory properties of CFH’s Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract to do their work. We have received feedback on increased skin hydration, increased softness and clarity of skin, noticeable improvement of acne and scars, reduction in appearance of fine lines & wrinkles.
CFH ProLine Essential Serum Treatment 30mL (Dropper)
CONCENTRATION
16.67mg CBD/1mL
SIZE
30mL
INGREDIENTS
Organic Sweet Almond Oil, CFH Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract
SUGGESTED USE
Apply in morning and/or evening after cleansing as part of your regular skin care routine. Gently shake vial to allow the oils to evenly blend. Use a few drops alone or gently diluted with a few drops of water. Gently pat or massage into skin or use to spot treat blemishes, as needed. For best results, use 2x/day.
DETAILS & BENEFITS
This facial serum is a simple yet powerful formula that allows the anti-inflammatory properties of CFH’s Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract to do their work. We have received feedback on increased skin hydration, increased softness and clarity of skin, noticeable improvement of acne and scars, reduction in appearance of fine lines & wrinkles.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CFH Pro
CFH's ProLine consists of expertly crafted formulations designed to optimize one's own internal functions. This serves to better address immediate damage as well as maintain a healthy equilibrium.