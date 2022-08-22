Product Details



CFH ProLine Essential Serum Treatment Roller



CONCENTRATION

50mg CBD/1mL



SIZE

10mL



INGREDIENTS

Organic Sweet Almond Oil, CFH Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract



SUGGESTED USE

Apply in morning and/or evening after cleansing as part of your regular skin care routine. Gently shake vial to allow the oils to evenly blend. Roll onto skin and gently pat or massage into skin or use to spot treat blemishes, as needed. For best results, use 2x/day.

