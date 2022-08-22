About this product
CFH ProLine Rapid Relief Roll-On Gel
CONCENTRATION
1000mg Distilled Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoids/2 net fl. oz.
INGREDIENTS
USP Water, Menthol, Distilled CFH Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydroxylated Lecithin (Contains Soy), White Willow Bark Extract (Salicin 98%), Sodium Bicarbonate, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Nerolidol, Carbomer, Sodium benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium, Sorbate
SUGGESTED USE
Apply liberally over affected area and massage in well. Repeat as needed. Avoid contact with eyes, mucous membranes, damaged skin and open wounds.
CFH Pro
CFH's ProLine consists of expertly crafted formulations designed to optimize one's own internal functions. This serves to better address immediate damage as well as maintain a healthy equilibrium.