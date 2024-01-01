Biscotti Pre-Rolls 3g 5 Pack

by Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Biscotti is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through a delicious cross of the classic Gelato #25 X Girl Scout Cookies X South Florida OG strains. If you're looking for a classic indica with an insanely delicious flavor, you've found it. Biscotti packs everything you want and more in the effects and taste department into each delicious toke, all fueled by a super high 25% average THC level. The Biscotti high comes on with a rush of cerebral effects that launch your mind into a pure lifted state of unfocused bliss. As your mind settles, a calming body high will wash over our physical form, allowing you to kick back and relax without a care in the world. This high will quickly become giggly and stoney, leaving you laughing at anything and everything around you. Thanks to these effects and its high THC level, Biscotti is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, depression, mood swings, and chronic pain. This bud has an insanely delicious sugary cookie flavor with a rich spicy exhale. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti buds have spade-shaped dark olive green nugs with long dark orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.

About this strain

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.

In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.

If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
