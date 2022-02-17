Nature's Wonder is a State Licensed Medical and Recreatioal Dispensary in the heart of Phoenix. It is the goal of our knowledgeable and trained staff to offer each patient guidance to choose the right strain, edible or concentrate to meet their needs. We believe when properly used cannabis can transform lives by helping manage illness, enhance appetite, control chronic pain and alleviate many other symptoms that illness may cause. We are committed to the philosophy of enabling our patients to maintain or improve their health and well being by using natural remedies.