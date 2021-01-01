Loading…
Logo for the brand Cherry River

Cherry River

Good Night Tincture: 3000 mg High Potency Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Tincture

Good Night is a 3,000 mg of our organically grown high potency full spectrum CBD from our family's GAP and GMP certified farm and mixed with organic MCT and infused with 3,500 mg of organic valerian root, chamomile, and peppermint.

Recommended use: take 5 - 10 drops (25 - 50 mg) approximately 1 hour before bed.
