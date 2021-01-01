Chewee's
Mocha Caramels Indica 100mg 10pk
About this product
**NEW FLAVOR**
Indulge in a coffeehouse-quality treat. The bold flavors of roasted espresso beans, sweet cream, and chocolate have been combined with our smooth, rich caramels for an infused treat with all the flavors of the perfect mocha.
Gluten free
Vegetarian
Ten individually wrapped 10mg caramels per box
