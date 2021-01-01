Loading…
Logo for the brand Chewee's

Chewee's

Caramel Apple Indica 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Enjoy the flavor of a county fair staple with the convenience of our individually wrapped gourmet caramels. Lower your lap bar for a wild ride with a carnival-inspired delicacy that is sure to leave a smile on your face.

Gluten free
Vegetarian
Ten individually wrapped 10mg caramels per box
