Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

_____



Bisti Badlands is an Indica dominant hybrid between Old Man’s Purp X OGKP X Wet Dream and has a robust diesel, grape, and coffee nose. Bisti Badlands taste of fruit, fuel, and earth. Users can expect a mellow, creative, and laid back high.