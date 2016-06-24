About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



Don Shula (The White x True OG x Sour Diesel) is an indica dominant hybrid that has a sour pungent odor with a zesty, earthy taste. This strain creates a plethora of cerebral activity and immediately relaxes the body while simultaneously melting the stresses of the day away, leaving the mind in a state of euphoria.