Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Don Shula (The White x True OG x Sour Diesel) is an indica dominant hybrid that has a sour pungent odor with a zesty, earthy taste. This strain creates a plethora of cerebral activity and immediately relaxes the body while simultaneously melting the stresses of the day away, leaving the mind in a state of euphoria.