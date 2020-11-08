About this product

Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

_____



Face Mints (Face Off OG X Kush Mints) is an Indica dominant hybrid with a sweet and sour citrus orange flavor combined with a minty exhale. The aroma is on par with the nose except for a heavy gas overtone. It has a high-flying cerebral high accompanied by a relaxing body melt, anchoring the body to the couch and leaving you pretty much immovable.