About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Face Mints (Face Off OG X Kush Mints) is an Indica dominant hybrid with a sweet and sour citrus orange flavor combined with a minty exhale. The aroma is on par with the nose except for a heavy gas overtone. It has a high-flying cerebral high accompanied by a relaxing body melt, anchoring the body to the couch and leaving you pretty much immovable.