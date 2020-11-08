About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Quarter Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

_____



Face Mints (Face Off OG X Kush Mints) is an Indica dominant hybrid with a sweet and sour citrus orange flavor combined with a minty exhale. The aroma is on par with the nose except for a heavy gas overtone. It has a high-flying cerebral high accompanied by a relaxing body melt, anchoring the body to the couch and leaving you pretty much immovable.