Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
Garlotti is bred by crossing two popular strains, Chem D and Gelato, which is then crossed with the flavorful strain, Grape Mac. Fans of Garlotti enjoy its relaxing and mellow high that won't leave you stuck on the couch. This flower has a sweet and garlicky aroma with a slight hint of grapes. Its flavor is earthy and smooth, with a fruity essence and sweet hash that lingers on the palate.
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
Garlotti is bred by crossing two popular strains, Chem D and Gelato, which is then crossed with the flavorful strain, Grape Mac. Fans of Garlotti enjoy its relaxing and mellow high that won't leave you stuck on the couch. This flower has a sweet and garlicky aroma with a slight hint of grapes. Its flavor is earthy and smooth, with a fruity essence and sweet hash that lingers on the palate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!