Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Garlotti is bred by crossing two popular strains, Chem D and Gelato, which is then crossed with the flavorful strain, Grape Mac. Fans of Garlotti enjoy its relaxing and mellow high that won't leave you stuck on the couch. This flower has a sweet and garlicky aroma with a slight hint of grapes. Its flavor is earthy and smooth, with a fruity essence and sweet hash that lingers on the palate.