About this product
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
GMO Punch is an Indica strain with a sweet, fruity, grape candy nose and is accompanied by a gassy and garlicky taste. A GMO X Purple Punch cross, it has a flawless high that will leave you feeling euphoric and relaxed.
