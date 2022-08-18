About this product
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
_____
Our beautiful, aromatic Granddaddy Quin is a rare 1:1 CBD:THC variety providing indica-like effects. It brings together a colorful grape and berry Granddaddy Purple aroma, along with the relaxing properties of Harlequin.
