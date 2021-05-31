LA Pop Rocks, also known as "LA Pop Rockz" and "LA Pop Rockz #4," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing TKBx2 with Z Animal. This strain produces uplifting effects that feel motivating and productive. In large doses, LA Pop Rocks may make you feel tingly throughout your body before eventually lulling you into a relaxed and easygoing state. This strain pairs well with daytime activities and is a great choice as a wake and bake strain. LA Pop Rocks is extremely potent and may overwhelm novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic headaches, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, LA Pop Rocks flowers into fluffy and pointy nugs with mixed green foliage and icy trichomes. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Pop Rocks. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.