LA Pop Rocks (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
LA Pop Rocks is a sweet and fruity cannabis strain. Grinding the buds releases a candy orange scent with an undertone of sweet pine and kush. Its flavor is sweet and earthy, producing a smooth smoke with a candy undertone. LA Pop Rocks is an Indica that can enhance creativity and uplift your mood. Along with the cerebral elevation, users describe a gradual relaxation that some say leaves the body sensitive to touch.

LA Pop Rocks

LA Pop Rocks, also known as "LA Pop Rockz" and "LA Pop Rockz #4," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing TKBx2 with Z Animal. This strain produces uplifting effects that feel motivating and productive. In large doses, LA Pop Rocks may make you feel tingly throughout your body before eventually lulling you into a relaxed and easygoing state. This strain pairs well with daytime activities and is a great choice as a wake and bake strain. LA Pop Rocks is extremely potent and may overwhelm novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic headaches, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, LA Pop Rocks flowers into fluffy and pointy nugs with mixed green foliage and icy trichomes. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Pop Rocks. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.