About this product
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
LarryMo (GMO x Larry OG) is an indica strain with a fresh lime nose. Its smell and taste are both lemony and earthy, with some describing undertones of pine. This strain has hard hitting and long lasting effects that will leave your body and mind in a euphoric state.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.