About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



LarryMo (GMO x Larry OG) is an indica strain with a fresh lime nose. Its smell and taste are both lemony and earthy, with some describing undertones of pine. This strain has hard hitting and long lasting effects that will leave your body and mind in a euphoric state.