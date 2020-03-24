About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Lava Cake (Thin Mint GSC X Grape Pie) is a flavor-packed Indica cross, known for its delicious flavor profile and supremely relaxing high. It has an aroma of fresh baked goods with a sweet cake flavor, and is a smooth smoke typical of the Cookies varieties. Expect a powerful sedative high that calms both mind and body.