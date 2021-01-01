About this product

The dopest Diamonds to do it. Our Diamonds are crafted from indoor grown cannabis via hydrocarbon extraction. Applied heat and pressure create Pure THCa diamonds in a strain specific consistency of terpenes and cannabinoids. It ain’t easy being a diamond in a rhinestone world.

Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy (Lemon Jack X Frozen Margy) is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove.