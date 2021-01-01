Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Lemon Margy (1g) - Diamonds

by Claybourne Co.
Buy Here

About this product

The dopest Diamonds to do it. Our Diamonds are crafted from indoor grown cannabis via hydrocarbon extraction. Applied heat and pressure create Pure THCa diamonds in a strain specific consistency of terpenes and cannabinoids. It ain’t easy being a diamond in a rhinestone world.
_____

Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy (Lemon Jack X Frozen Margy) is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co.
Shop products
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.