The dopest Diamonds to do it. Our Diamonds are crafted from indoor grown cannabis via hydrocarbon extraction. Applied heat and pressure create Pure THCa diamonds in a strain specific consistency of terpenes and cannabinoids. It ain’t easy being a diamond in a rhinestone world.
Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy (Lemon Jack X Frozen Margy) is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove.
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.