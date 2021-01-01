About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Notorious (Ghost of Bon Humboldt x Caramel Cream x Humboldt Frost) is an indica strain with a pungent aroma. Its scent is kushy and earthy, with a floral and fuel undertone that carries over into its taste when smoked or vaped. Sought out by those looking for a stony and sedating experience, fans of this strain choose to consume Notorious THC for lounging around or lazy weekends.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Notorious (Ghost of Bon Humboldt x Caramel Cream x Humboldt Frost) is an indica strain with a pungent aroma. Its scent is kushy and earthy, with a floral and fuel undertone that carries over into its taste when smoked or vaped. Sought out by those looking for a stony and sedating experience, fans of this strain choose to consume Notorious THC for lounging around or lazy weekends.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.