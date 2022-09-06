Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



Orange Apricot buds have red hairs and tangy citrus. It can treat depression, loss of appetite and mild pain. Orange Apricot cannabis strain is good for daytime or evening usage. The high will boost your mood up high and relax you, capturing all your senses at once.