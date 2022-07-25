Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Peach Ozz was first created by the team at Dying Breed Seeds and perfected by the cultivators at Team Elite Genetics. The strain is a combination of OZ Kush, a descendent of the popular Zkittlez, and Peach Ringz, a Marionberry x Eddy OG Hybrid. Users report Peach Ozz smells like a refreshing combination of peaches and citrus that strengthens with each whiff. Its flavors taste of fresh peach cobbler with an acidic, citrus aftertaste. Peach Ozz won 2nd place for Best Hybrid at the 2017 and the 2018 High Times World Cups.