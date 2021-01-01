About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.



3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.

Sinmintz

Sinmintz (Zkittlez X Sin Mint Cookies) is an indica-leaning hybrid with violet and green hues, orange hairs, and striking white trichomes. It has a nose that’s been described as candy, fruit, and mint with a taste being described as minty, sour and sweet citrus. Sinmintz provides an uplifting head high and a relaxed body buzz.



Zkittles Cake

Zkittlez Cake is a soothing indica-dominant hybrid with sweet, orange-citrus, and mint odor, with hints of spicy herbs. The flavor has both a sweet-citrus and cool-mint quality, with a peppery aftertaste. Users report a relaxing and trippy psychoactive high where the creative juices flow freely.