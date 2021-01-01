About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Sour Kush Mints (Sour Diesel x Kushmints) is a Sativa dominant hybrid with a high that’s focused and clear headed with mild to moderate bodily relaxation. It has a sweet and citrus nose with a sweet and minty flavor.