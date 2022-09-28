About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
Sunset Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that's a cross between Wedding Cake and London Poundcake #75. This strain has a sweet lemon-citrus aroma with hints of pine and vanilla. Despite being indica-dominant, this strain reportedly feels more like a Sativa. Users expressed the come-down as gentle, which makes it a great daytime choice for indica lovers. Medical users with chronic pain and inflammation have found Sunset Cake to be relieving.
