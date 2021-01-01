About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Sunset Sherbet boasts a relaxing body high that’s sure to have you feeling like you’re on vacation under the tropical sun. This strain carries a deep purple hue under its dense trichomes and a distinctive nose that is both pungent and pleasantly floral in contrast to its sweet and cakey taste.