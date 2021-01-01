About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience.
Each glass tube comes with two (2) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.
Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.
A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Super Glue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Super Glue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.