Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

_____



Tahoe Dream is a great example of a sativa dominant hybrid. A cross between Tahoe OG and Blue Dream, Tahoe Dream possesses the notable physical affects associated with both strains. However, Tahoe Dream is sativa dominant and possesses the mentally stimulating effects of Blue Dream.